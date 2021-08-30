Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 354 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Robbins Farley LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 1,620.0% during the 1st quarter. Robbins Farley LLC now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $439.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $405.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $404.00 to $383.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deere & Company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.52.

Shares of NYSE DE opened at $379.49 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $207.77 and a 1 year high of $400.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $358.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.67 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The company had revenue of $10.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.57 earnings per share. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Deere & Company will post 18.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO John C. May II sold 39,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $359.07, for a total transaction of $14,124,377.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 78,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,348,217.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Deere & Company Profile

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.