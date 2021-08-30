Venture Visionary Partners LLC Trims Stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Venture Visionary Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,276 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,158 shares during the quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $1,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado grew its holdings in Prologis by 140.6% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 1,186,231 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $125,740,000 after purchasing an additional 693,188 shares during the period. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $8,725,000. Davis Selected Advisers grew its holdings in Prologis by 0.3% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 315,402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,433,000 after purchasing an additional 980 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Prologis in the first quarter worth about $1,377,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Prologis by 37.7% in the second quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 14,970 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $131.31 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $97.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.21. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.08 and a twelve month high of $134.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.37. Prologis had a net margin of 34.54% and a return on equity of 4.27%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.11 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Securities upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $123.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $130.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Prologis from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Prologis has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.50.

Prologis, Inc engages in the provision of real estate investment trust services. It operates through Real Estate Operations and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate Operations segment represents the ownership and development of logistics properties and also includes rental revenues, recoveries and expenses recognized from its consolidated properties.

