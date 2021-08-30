VEON (NASDAQ:VEON) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ:VEON) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 527,809 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 6,800,241 shares.The stock last traded at $2.11 and had previously closed at $2.12.

VEON has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of VEON from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. UBS Group raised shares of VEON from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.40 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of VEON from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.70 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.12.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.47, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 1,735.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,005 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 13,242 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VEON during the second quarter worth $32,000. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 48.6% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 20,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 6,848 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 63.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,946 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 9,256 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of VEON by 37.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 28,231 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 7,617 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.56% of the company’s stock.

VEON Company Profile (NASDAQ:VEON)

VEON Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of connectivity and internet services. It operates through the following segments: Cornerstone Market, Growth Engine, and Frontier Market. The Cornerstone segment includes operations in Russia. The Growth Engines segment comprises businesses in Pakistan, Ukraine, Kazakhstan, and Uzbekistan.

