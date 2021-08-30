Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $6.250-$7.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.500. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $89.31 on Monday. Veritiv has a twelve month low of $12.30 and a twelve month high of $91.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.37.

Veritiv (NYSE:VRTV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.81. Veritiv had a net margin of 1.56% and a return on equity of 18.38%. Equities research analysts forecast that Veritiv will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on VRTV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veritiv from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Veritiv from $72.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Veritiv stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) by 187.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 95,524 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,270 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.64% of Veritiv worth $5,866,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

About Veritiv

Veritiv Corp. engages in business-to-business distributor of print, publishing, packaging, facility solutions, print and publishing products and services. The firm provides logistics and supply chain management solutions to its customers. It operates through the following segments: Print, Publishing, Packaging and Facility Solutions.

