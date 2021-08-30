Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) Shares Gap Up to $18.94

Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $18.94, but opened at $20.44. Veritone shares last traded at $20.03, with a volume of 156 shares changing hands.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Northland Securities began coverage on shares of Veritone in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Veritone presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.20.

The firm has a market capitalization of $641.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.30 and a beta of 3.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.81.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%. The company had revenue of $19.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Veritone, Inc. will post -1.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VERI. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at approximately $10,509,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 56.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 799,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,749,000 after buying an additional 288,272 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in Veritone by 28.2% during the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 1,130,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,105,000 after buying an additional 248,516 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Veritone by 353.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 303,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,278,000 after buying an additional 236,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 216,877.6% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 164,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,954,000 after acquiring an additional 164,827 shares during the last quarter. 47.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI)

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

