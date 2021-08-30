Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Trillium Asset Management LLC

Trillium Asset Management LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 600,323 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,608 shares during the quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $33,580,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VZ. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 35,108 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.0% in the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 17,500 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 76.2% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 15,341 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 6,634 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 3.6% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 26,144 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 7.3% in the first quarter. Oak Asset Management LLC now owns 56,058 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after acquiring an additional 3,821 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock remained flat at $$54.77 during midday trading on Monday. 11,602,312 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,414,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.05% and a return on equity of 30.00%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.57, for a total transaction of $86,355.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,023 shares in the company, valued at $1,668,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. HSBC raised their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

Verizon Communications Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

