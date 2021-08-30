Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,471,103 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 67,975 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $82,426,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Syverson Strege & Co grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 809.5% during the 1st quarter. Syverson Strege & Co now owns 573 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 313.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.69% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total transaction of $782,118.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.45, for a total value of $87,779.75. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 31,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,782,521.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 18,741 shares of company stock worth $1,044,733. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VZ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.31.

NYSE:VZ remained flat at $$54.77 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 11,602,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,415,041. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $55.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $226.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.83 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.58%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

