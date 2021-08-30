Vertcoin Price Down 5.3% Over Last Week (VTC)

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 30th. Over the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded down 5.3% against the US dollar. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $39.98 million and approximately $278,572.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.65 or 0.00001332 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,782.46 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.77 or 0.06649458 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $641.54 or 0.01315112 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.93 or 0.00131059 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $300.15 or 0.00615274 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $180.76 or 0.00370552 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 66.5% against the dollar and now trades at $156.24 or 0.00320274 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

About Vertcoin

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 61,536,747 coins. Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org . Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Vertcoin is medium.com/vertcoin-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Vertcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

