Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) Position Cut by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 72.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 159,453 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 413,825 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $32,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VRTX. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,521,210 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,186,453,000 after buying an additional 1,244,784 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2,203.0% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,227,475 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $263,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,174,177 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 134.6% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,918,067 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $412,162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100,467 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 110.6% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,719,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $369,406,000 after purchasing an additional 902,852 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 118.7% during the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 858,216 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $184,420,000 after purchasing an additional 465,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

VRTX opened at $199.92 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.84. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $185.32 and a twelve month high of $283.45. The company has a current ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $51.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.64.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.86. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.80%. On average, research analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $285.00 to $281.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $205.00 to $202.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $252.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $261.00 to $323.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $252.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.25.

In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $195.65 per share, for a total transaction of $1,956,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,599,827.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 559 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total value of $117,216.71. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,145,955.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company. It engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

