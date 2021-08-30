Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $17.30 Million

Equities analysts expect Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) to post $17.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Veru’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $19.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $14.71 million. Veru posted sales of $11.75 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veru will report full-year sales of $66.59 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $56.67 million to $82.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $65.16 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $87.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Veru.

Get Veru alerts:

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a negative return on equity of 7.62%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Monday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Veru in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.46.

NASDAQ VERU opened at $9.09 on Monday. Veru has a 1 year low of $2.30 and a 1 year high of $24.57. The company has a market capitalization of $725.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -908.09 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.51.

In other Veru news, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total transaction of $835,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lucy Lu acquired 4,800 shares of Veru stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VERU. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 19.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 160,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,733,000 after acquiring an additional 25,990 shares during the last quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 75.0% in the first quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,542,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 37.0% in the first quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 4,451,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,963,000 after acquiring an additional 1,201,342 shares during the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Veru in the first quarter worth about $32,325,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its holdings in shares of Veru by 1.7% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 304,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

About Veru

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Veru (VERU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Veru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.