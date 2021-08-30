Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) Stock Price Down 5%

Shares of Veru Inc. (NASDAQ:VERU) dropped 5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.63 and last traded at $8.64. Approximately 23,066 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,303,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.09.

VERU has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Veru in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veru from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Veru from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.46.

The stock has a market cap of $697.13 million, a PE ratio of -908.09 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.51.

Veru (NASDAQ:VERU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.03. Veru had a negative return on equity of 7.62% and a negative net margin of 0.25%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Veru Inc. will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lucy Lu purchased 4,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.78 per share, for a total transaction of $32,544.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Harry Fisch sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.35, for a total value of $835,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 24.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RMR Wealth Builders increased its stake in Veru by 877.6% in the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 2,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Veru by 1,877.1% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,974 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Veru during the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.38% of the company’s stock.

Veru, Inc is an oncology biopharmaceutical company engaged in developing novel medicines for the management of prostate cancer and breast cancer. Its prostate cancer drug candidates include: VERU-111, an oral alpha and beta tubulin inhibitor, which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of metastatic castration and androgen receptor targeting agent resistant prostate cancer; VERU-100, a novel, proprietary, GnRH antagonist peptide drug formulation designed to address the current limitations of commercially available androgen deprivation therapies (ADT) for advanced prostate cancer; and Zuclomiphene Citrate, an oral nonsteroidal estrogen receptor agonist being developed to treat hot flashes, a common side effect caused by ADT.

