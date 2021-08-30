Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) Hits New 52-Week High at $74.44

Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $74.44 and last traded at $68.25, with a volume of 232289 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.33.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. William Blair assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company.

The business has a fifty day moving average of $55.21.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). As a group, analysts predict that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $207,851,000. Redmile Group LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $116,676,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,446,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $53,037,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Verve Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $48,701,000. 0.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV)

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

