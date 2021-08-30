Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the sixteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Societe Generale cut shares of Vestas Wind Systems A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of OTCMKTS VWDRY opened at $13.43 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.69 billion, a PE ratio of 35.72 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.77. Vestas Wind Systems A/S has a 1 year low of $9.54 and a 1 year high of $17.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Vestas Wind Systems A/S (OTCMKTS:VWDRY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The energy company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Vestas Wind Systems A/S had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 20.74%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Vestas Wind Systems A/S will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Vestas Wind Systems A/S

Vestas Wind Systems A/S engages in the development, manufacture, sale, and maintenance of wind power plants. It operates through the Power Solutions and Service segments. The Power Solutions segment comprises the sale of wind power plants and wind turbines. The Service segment includes the sale of service contracts, spare parts, and related activities.

