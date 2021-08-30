Viacoin (VIA) Trading 20.8% Lower This Week

Viacoin (CURRENCY:VIA) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 30th. Viacoin has a market capitalization of $7.12 million and $174,522.00 worth of Viacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Viacoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Viacoin has traded 20.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.39 or 0.00359533 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006125 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000734 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000490 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00003188 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 44% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000047 BTC.

About Viacoin

Viacoin (VIA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 17th, 2014. Viacoin’s total supply is 23,174,755 coins. Viacoin’s official Twitter account is @viacoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Viacoin is /r/viacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Viacoin is viacoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Viacoin is a digital currency similar to Bitcoin that allows the creation of applications on top of the Viacoin blockchain in a similar way that email and web are built on top of the internet protocol. This allows the building of fully decentralized exchanges, issuing of new currencies, asset tracking, betting, digital voting, reputation management and even form the basis of fully decentralized market places. Our protocol for this will be called ClearingHouse. “

Buying and Selling Viacoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Viacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Viacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Viacoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

