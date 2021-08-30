Victory Capital Management Inc. Acquires 66,435 Shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 8.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 873,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,435 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.80% of Cohu worth $32,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Cohu by 15.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,348,103 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $307,444,000 after acquiring an additional 988,991 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,045,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,357,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Cohu by 130.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 903,902 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,820,000 after acquiring an additional 511,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohu during the second quarter valued at approximately $16,147,000. 79.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cohu alerts:

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total value of $35,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jeffrey D. Jones sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.46, for a total transaction of $709,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 264,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,377,113.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,000 shares of company stock worth $1,333,270. 2.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

COHU opened at $35.27 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.57. Cohu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.36. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.78.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.17. Cohu had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 17.97%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Cohu in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Cohu from $65.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cohu has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.33.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COHU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU).

Receive News & Ratings for Cohu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.