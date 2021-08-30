Victory Capital Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Merchants Co. (NASDAQ:FRME) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,172 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 149,612 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.42% of First Merchants worth $32,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in First Merchants by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,241,288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,721,000 after buying an additional 26,173 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 126.7% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 13,358 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 2.3% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,449 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $532,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Merchants during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Merchants by 8.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,788,000 after purchasing an additional 3,131 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.05% of the company’s stock.

FRME has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of First Merchants from $55.00 to $47.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of First Merchants from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Merchants from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

NASDAQ:FRME opened at $42.07 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.24. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.29. First Merchants Co. has a 12 month low of $21.50 and a 12 month high of $50.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.11. First Merchants had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Merchants Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. First Merchants’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.34%.

About First Merchants

First Merchants Corp. (Indiana) is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It also offers personal banking, business banking, mortgage lending, treasury management services, and wealth management. The company was founded in September 1982 and is headquartered in Muncie, IN.

