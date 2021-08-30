Victory Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 282,812 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 241,762 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 1.05% of Murphy USA worth $37,719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $2,718,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 8.1% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,099 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,846 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $912,000. Aureus Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Murphy USA in the first quarter worth approximately $585,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Murphy USA by 498.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 988 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MUSA opened at $156.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $143.89. Murphy USA Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.08 and a twelve month high of $159.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.39 by $1.40. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 40.02%. Analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 11.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. Murphy USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.65%.

Separately, Raymond James upgraded shares of Murphy USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, July 26th.

Murphy USA Profile

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA and Murphy Express brand names. As of February 3, 2021, it operated 1,503 retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

