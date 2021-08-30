Victory Capital Management Inc. Grows Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) by 14.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 449,204 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,753 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.01% of Diodes worth $35,833,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Diodes in the first quarter worth $66,319,000. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Diodes by 1.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 101,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $8,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Diodes by 19.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,634 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,643,000 after buying an additional 7,274 shares during the period. Friess Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $715,000. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diodes during the first quarter valued at $206,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $97.96 on Monday. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $45.40 and a 1-year high of $98.88. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.34. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.27.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 10.02%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Diodes Incorporated will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 2,778 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $256,965.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,503,235. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 4,200 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $323,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 399,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,741,326. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,975 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,610. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Cowen raised their price target on Diodes from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Westpark Capital assumed coverage on Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.80.

Diodes Company Profile

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

