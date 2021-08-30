Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.27 Million Stock Holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 17.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,008,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 151,800 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.16% of United Community Banks worth $32,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,177,753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,305,000 after buying an additional 237,275 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,413,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,242,000 after acquiring an additional 99,327 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 696,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,334 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 588,108 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,067,000 after acquiring an additional 18,085 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in United Community Banks by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 518,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,683,000 after acquiring an additional 22,599 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

UCBI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of United Community Banks from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

In related news, EVP Robert A. Edwards purchased 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.30 per share, with a total value of $299,970.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 42,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,282,689.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Robert H. Blalock purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.16 per share, with a total value of $93,480.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 28,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $873,352.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

UCBI stock opened at $30.68 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.04 and a beta of 1.25. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.73 and a 52-week high of $36.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.12. United Community Banks had a net margin of 33.15% and a return on equity of 13.28%. The business had revenue of $174.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. United Community Banks’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from United Community Banks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.38%.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

