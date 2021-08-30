Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.57 Million Holdings in Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET)

Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) by 204.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 89,879 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,349 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Arista Networks worth $32,565,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 187.8% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 118 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arista Networks during the first quarter worth about $45,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Arista Networks in the first quarter valued at about $72,000. 55.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arista Networks stock opened at $372.86 on Monday. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.96 and a 12 month high of $384.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $370.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 20.92% and a net margin of 27.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arista Networks news, COO Anshul Sadana sold 1,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $376.06, for a total transaction of $693,830.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,766 shares in the company, valued at $1,792,301.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Andreas Bechtolsheim sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.35, for a total value of $9,358,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 154,158 shares of company stock worth $56,753,905 in the last three months. 22.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ANET shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Arista Networks from $424.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on Arista Networks from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. JMP Securities upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of cloud networking solutions. Its cloud networking solutions consist of Extensible Operating System(EOS) a set of network applications and Ethernet switching, and routing platforms. The company was founded by Andreas Bechtolsheim, David Cheriton, and Kenneth Duda in October 2004 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

