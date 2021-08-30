Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $32.99 Million Holdings in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 386,823 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of Royal Caribbean Group worth $32,988,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $28,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 124.7% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on RCL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $112.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Wolfe Research upgraded Royal Caribbean Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $86.08.

RCL opened at $83.26 on Monday. Royal Caribbean Group has a 52-week low of $51.33 and a 52-week high of $99.24. The company has a market capitalization of $21.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($5.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.39) by ($0.67). The company had revenue of $50.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.36 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 71.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($6.13) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Royal Caribbean Group will post -16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Royal Caribbean Group news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 278,720 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.56, for a total transaction of $26,355,763.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,371,971.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 9.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Royal Caribbean Group

Royal Caribbean Cruises Group operates as a global cruise company. It controls and operates the following global cruise brands: Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises. The firm also holds interest in TUI Cruises, Pullmantur, and SkySea Cruises brands. The company was founded in by Arne Wilhelmsen in 1968 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

