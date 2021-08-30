Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 311,877 Shares of Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS) by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,100,540 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 311,877 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 1.82% of Steelcase worth $31,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 0.5% in the first quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 1.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 101,459 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 25,995 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in shares of Steelcase by 19.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,282 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Steelcase by 443.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. 59.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Steelcase alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SCS opened at $14.31 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.15. Steelcase Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.47 and a 12-month high of $16.84. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 46.16 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Steelcase (NYSE:SCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.07. Steelcase had a return on equity of 5.56% and a net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $556.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.30 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th were paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. This is a boost from Steelcase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 2nd. Steelcase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 111.54%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark raised Steelcase from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Steelcase in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock.

In other news, Director Kate P. Wolters sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $77,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 194,471 shares in the company, valued at $3,014,300.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 13.23% of the company’s stock.

Steelcase Profile

Steelcase Inc manufactures and sells integrated furniture settings, user-centered technologies, and interior architectural products. It operates through Americas, EMEA, and Other Category segments. The firm’s furniture portfolio includes panel, fence and beam-based furniture systems, storage products, fixed and height-adjustable desks, benches, and tables, as well as complementary products, including work tools and screens.

Featured Story: What is meant by buying and selling pressure?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Steelcase Inc. (NYSE:SCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Steelcase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steelcase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.