Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 58,716 Shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW)

Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,324,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 58,716 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 3.81% of The Manitowoc worth $32,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Country Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tamarack Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of The Manitowoc in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of The Manitowoc by 57.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the period. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Manitowoc stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. The Manitowoc Company, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.36 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The stock has a market cap of $888.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.70.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.51. The Manitowoc had a return on equity of 4.56% and a net margin of 1.01%. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MTW shares. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of The Manitowoc in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, lifted their price objective on shares of The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.60.

The Manitowoc Company Profile

The Manitowoc Co, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions. The firm designs, manufactures, markets and supports product lines of mobile telescopic cranes, tower cranes, lattice-boom crawler cranes, boom trucks and industrial cranes under the Grove, Potain, Manitowoc, National Crane, Shuttlelift and Manitowoc Crane Care brand names.

