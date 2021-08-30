Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD) by 23.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,009 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 34,994 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.05% of Air Products and Chemicals worth $32,510,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in APD. Jackson Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 6.8% during the second quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 40.2% during the second quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 30,643 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,816,000 after purchasing an additional 8,779 shares in the last quarter. Fluent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $1,403,000. First Personal Financial Services lifted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals by 90.0% during the second quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 190 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Air Products and Chemicals during the second quarter worth about $221,000. 79.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of APD opened at $268.50 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $284.70. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $245.75 and a 12-month high of $327.89. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.75.

Air Products and Chemicals (NYSE:APD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The basic materials company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by ($0.05). Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 20.15% and a return on equity of 14.84%. The firm had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.60%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $332.00 to $312.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $360.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $320.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $275.00 to $269.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.24.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products & Chemicals, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of atmospheric gases. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Gases-Americas, Industrial Gases-EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa), Industrial Gases-Asia, Industrial Gases-Global and Corporate and Other. The Industrial Gases-America, EMEA and Asia segment markets and produces atmospheric gases such as oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases, process gases such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, syngas and specialty gases and equipment for the production and processing of gases such as air separation units and non-cryogenic generators.

