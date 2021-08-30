Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,839,979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 558,121 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.27% of Annaly Capital Management worth $34,099,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NLY. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 51.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,932,317 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,304,000 after purchasing an additional 653,996 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 307,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 42,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 76.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 16,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 7,298 shares during the last quarter. 39.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Annaly Capital Management alerts:

Several research firms recently issued reports on NLY. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.11.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.74 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.67. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.07%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

Featured Article: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Annaly Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Annaly Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.