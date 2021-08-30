Victory Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 218,912 shares of the game software company’s stock after selling 6,627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.08% of Electronic Arts worth $31,486,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EA. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter worth $30,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth $51,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 68.3% in the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 387 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 98.3% in the first quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 456 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.60% of the company’s stock.

EA stock opened at $142.94 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.61 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $141.33. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $110.15 and a 52-week high of $150.30.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.98%.

In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $1,422,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Blake J. Jorgensen sold 3,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.63, for a total transaction of $489,393.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 85,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,662,963.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,630 shares of company stock valued at $7,483,520. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

