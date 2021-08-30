Victory Capital Management Inc. Sells 29,785 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Victory Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 411,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 29,785 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.76% of Clean Harbors worth $38,370,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Clean Harbors by 36.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. GVO Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $124,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $191,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Clean Harbors during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $107.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Clean Harbors from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

In other news, CEO Alan S. Mckim sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.76, for a total transaction of $2,544,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,237,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $329,418,896.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Eric J. Dugas sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.99, for a total transaction of $205,980.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,216,447.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,131 shares of company stock worth $5,274,995. Company insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

CLH opened at $102.93 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.10 and a beta of 1.75. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.22 and a twelve month high of $103.87.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $926.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.51 million. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification, categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

