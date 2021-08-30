VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) Short Interest Update

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (NASDAQ:VSDA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 29.7% from the July 29th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 334,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,765,000 after purchasing an additional 11,112 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 6.5% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,628 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 65,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,871,000 after purchasing an additional 3,102 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 9.5% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,626,000 after buying an additional 9,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF by 25.3% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after buying an additional 6,277 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VSDA stock opened at $45.79 on Monday. VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF has a 1 year low of $34.82 and a 1 year high of $46.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.05.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.31 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%.

