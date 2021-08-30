VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) Trading Up 1.1%

VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd (NYSEARCA:CSA) were up 1.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $66.29 and last traded at $65.88. Approximately 928 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1% from the average daily volume of 921 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.17.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.52.

Read More: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VictoryShares US Small Cap Volatility Wtd and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.