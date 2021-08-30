Vidulum Price Tops $0.0198 on Exchanges (VDL)

Vidulum (CURRENCY:VDL) traded 19.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 30th. Vidulum has a total market capitalization of $141,649.73 and $1,328.00 worth of Vidulum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Vidulum coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0198 or 0.00000041 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Vidulum has traded down 13.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Beam (BEAM) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001422 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004344 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Vidulum Coin Profile

Vidulum (VDL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 3rd, 2018. Vidulum’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,161,625 coins. The Reddit community for Vidulum is https://reddit.com/r/VidulumApp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Vidulum’s official Twitter account is @VidulumApp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Vidulum’s official website is vidulum.app. Vidulum’s official message board is medium.com/vidulum.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vidulum is both an application and a cryptocurrency where users are able to take control of their private keys through a multi-asset web wallet. By holding the coin, VDL (Vidulum) users earn daily rewards in a process called V-Staking. The Vidulum app offers users peace of mind and full control over their cryptocurrencies while driving accessibility and ease of use in the crypto and blockchain space. Vidulum features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Vidulum

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vidulum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vidulum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vidulum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

