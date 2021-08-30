View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Shares Purchased by BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its position in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) by 21.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,460,487 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,159,488 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. owned 2.98% of View worth $54,785,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIEW. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of View in the 1st quarter worth about $489,836,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of View by 231.3% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,644,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,908,000 after buying an additional 2,544,824 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $15,249,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,100,000. Finally, SCP Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of View during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,730,000. 44.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Raymond James began coverage on shares of View in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Shares of VIEW stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.62. 2,601 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,331,225. View, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $13.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 12.79 and a quick ratio of 12.62.

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

