View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Up 6.6%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 43,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,331,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.
Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53.
About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)
View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.
