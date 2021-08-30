View (NASDAQ:VIEW) Stock Price Up 6.6%

View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) rose 6.6% on Monday . The company traded as high as $5.01 and last traded at $4.98. Approximately 43,341 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 1,331,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.67.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of View in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 12.62 and a current ratio of 12.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VIEW. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. bought a new stake in View during the first quarter worth about $489,836,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of View during the second quarter worth approximately $68,003,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of View by 579.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,578,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,782,000 after purchasing an additional 5,609,192 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of View during the first quarter worth approximately $39,227,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in shares of View by 231.3% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,644,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,908,000 after purchasing an additional 2,544,824 shares in the last quarter. 44.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About View (NASDAQ:VIEW)

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

