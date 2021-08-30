VIG (VIG) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $2,101.00

VIG (CURRENCY:VIG) traded up 10.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. During the last seven days, VIG has traded up 9% against the US dollar. One VIG coin can now be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. VIG has a market cap of $999,858.65 and $2,101.00 worth of VIG was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

VIG Coin Profile

VIG is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256D hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2018. VIG’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 886,053,355 coins. VIG’s official Twitter account is @vigorprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . VIG’s official website is vigor.ai . The Reddit community for VIG is https://reddit.com/r/vigorstablecoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Vigorish, or simply 'The Vig', is the amount charged by a bookmaker for taking a bet from a gambler. TheVig is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the SHA256D algorithm. “

Buying and Selling VIG

