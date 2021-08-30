Vinci (EPA:DG) Given a €106.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Vinci (EPA:DG) has been assigned a €106.00 ($124.71) target price by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.62% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €105.00 ($123.53) target price on shares of Vinci in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €103.00 ($121.18) target price on shares of Vinci and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vinci currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €103.29 ($121.51).

EPA:DG opened at €90.89 ($106.93) on Monday. Vinci has a one year low of €69.54 ($81.81) and a one year high of €88.80 ($104.47). The stock has a 50-day moving average price of €90.66.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

