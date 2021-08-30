Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 23,289 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 435,766 shares.The stock last traded at $14.74 and had previously closed at $14.12.

VEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Vine Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Vine Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $18.00 to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VEI. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Vine Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,618,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,080,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,999,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Finally, Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Vine Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000.

About Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

