Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Sold by Todd Asset Management LLC

Todd Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 962,902 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 99,661 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC owned about 0.14% of Vipshop worth $19,335,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vipshop by 5.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,688,238 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $647,610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,043,775 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in Vipshop by 4.0% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 19,774,548 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $590,467,000 after buying an additional 752,710 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Vipshop by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,809,348 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $191,351,000 after buying an additional 686,634 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vipshop by 8.4% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,496,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $164,114,000 after buying an additional 426,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Vipshop by 11.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,412,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $131,757,000 after buying an additional 449,294 shares in the last quarter. 44.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vipshop alerts:

NYSE:VIPS opened at $14.43 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.34. The firm has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a PE ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 0.58. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $46.00.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. The business had revenue of $29.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.64 billion. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. HSBC reduced their target price on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price objective on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Vipshop presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.36.

Vipshop Profile

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Vipshop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vipshop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.