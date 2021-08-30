Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) Shares Gap Up to $49.95

Vir Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIR) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $49.95, but opened at $52.85. Vir Biotechnology shares last traded at $51.00, with a volume of 1,605 shares.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Vir Biotechnology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Vir Biotechnology from $96.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Vir Biotechnology in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Vir Biotechnology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.63.

Get Vir Biotechnology alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $6.63 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.17 and a beta of -1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.51.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $1.14. Vir Biotechnology had a negative return on equity of 40.77% and a negative net margin of 162.75%. As a group, analysts expect that Vir Biotechnology, Inc. will post -1.17 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven J. Rice sold 10,000 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,500,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Herbert Virgin sold 2,750 shares of Vir Biotechnology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $137,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 164,130 shares of company stock valued at $7,008,900. Corporate insiders own 30.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $1,813,000. Northside Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vir Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $1,904,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 51.1% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 13,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 4,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vir Biotechnology by 1.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,817,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,705,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Vir Biotechnology Company Profile (NASDAQ:VIR)

Vir Biotechnology, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology company, develops therapeutic products to treat and prevent serious infectious diseases. It develops VIR-2218 and VIR-3434 for the treatment of hepatitis B virus; VIR-2482 for the prevention of influenza A virus; VIR-1111 for the prevention of human immunodeficiency virus; and VIR-2020 for the prevention of tuberculosis.

Further Reading: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Vir Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vir Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.