Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) Sets New 1-Year High at $2.78

Virgin Money UK PLC (OTCMKTS:CBBYF) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.78 and last traded at $2.78, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.78.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.70 and its 200-day moving average is $2.34.

About Virgin Money UK (OTCMKTS:CBBYF)

Virgin Money UK PLC provides banking products and services for consumers, and small and medium sized businesses under the Clydesdale Bank, Yorkshire Bank, and B and Virgin Money brands in the United Kingdom. The company offers savings accounts, mortgages, credit cards, current accounts, and home loans; business loans, overdraft facilities, treasury solutions, and corporate and structured finance; asset finance and wealth referral services; international trade services; currency services, pensions, and investments and protection products; and home, car, travel, and life and critical illness insurance.

