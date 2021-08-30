VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

VirTra, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTSI) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 101,400 shares, a drop of 29.0% from the July 29th total of 142,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 156,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research firms have issued reports on VTSI. TheStreet cut shares of VirTra from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of VirTra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Roth Capital raised their price target on shares of VirTra from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on shares of VirTra from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Maxim Group cut shares of VirTra from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.75.

Shares of VirTra stock opened at $7.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.43. VirTra has a 1 year low of $3.18 and a 1 year high of $10.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 million, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 1.12.

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.11. VirTra had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 22.95%. On average, analysts predict that VirTra will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in VirTra in the second quarter valued at $59,000. Cutler Group LP purchased a new position in VirTra in the second quarter valued at $62,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in VirTra in the first quarter valued at $79,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in VirTra in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in VirTra in the first quarter valued at $107,000. 21.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator.

