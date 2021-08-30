Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) is Colonial Trust Advisors’ 5th Largest Position

Colonial Trust Advisors decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 89,662 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 528 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Colonial Trust Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in Visa were worth $20,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Visa by 38.9% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa in the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In other news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,355 shares of company stock worth $20,726,576. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:V traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $231.60. 200,504 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,112,098. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $238.72. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.23 and a twelve month high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $451.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

