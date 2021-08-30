Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twenty-four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $272.71.

A number of analysts recently commented on V shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th.

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.21, for a total value of $2,224,890.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of V. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Eukles Asset Management purchased a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. 75.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

V opened at $232.69 on Monday. Visa has a 1-year low of $179.23 and a 1-year high of $252.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $453.27 billion, a PE ratio of 47.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.72.

Visa (NYSE:V) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. Visa’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Visa will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

About Visa

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

