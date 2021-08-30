Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lessened its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 445,619 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Visa were worth $104,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 7.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 32.1% in the first quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares in the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 17.1% in the first quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.8% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Visa by 10.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after buying an additional 2,009,038 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:V traded down $1.46 on Monday, reaching $231.23. 6,425,604 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,150,872. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $238.72. The stock has a market cap of $450.43 billion, a PE ratio of 46.71, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $280.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

In other news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 12,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.51, for a total value of $2,948,279.85. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $2,756,723.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 86,355 shares of company stock valued at $20,726,576 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

