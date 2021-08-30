Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) Short Interest Update

Vision Marine Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:VMAR) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,800 shares, a decrease of 26.0% from the July 29th total of 17,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 71,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.8% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vision Marine Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 111.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 29,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 15,381 shares in the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 52.5% in the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 36,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 12,650 shares in the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. grew its stake in Vision Marine Technologies by 41.0% in the second quarter. swisspartners Ltd. now owns 47,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 13,953 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redmond Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vision Marine Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $407,000. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VMAR opened at $6.90 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.82. Vision Marine Technologies has a one year low of $5.91 and a one year high of $17.90. The company has a current ratio of 24.16, a quick ratio of 22.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Vision Marine Technologies (NASDAQ:VMAR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.77 million during the quarter.

About Vision Marine Technologies

Vision Marine Technologies Inc, doing business as Canadian Electric Boat Company, designs, manufactures, rents, and sells electric powerboats in Canada. It offers powerboats to commercial and retail customers, as well as the operators of rental fleets. The company also designs, manufactures, and sells electric outboard powertrain systems and its related technologies to original equipment manufacturers.

