VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) Trading Down 5.9%

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTGN) was down 5.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.86 and last traded at $2.87. Approximately 33,528 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 2,773,345 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.05.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VTGN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, August 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised VistaGen Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.85.

The company has a market capitalization of $551.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.86.

VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.01. VistaGen Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 32.73% and a negative net margin of 1,561.84%. As a group, equities analysts expect that VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $42,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 172.6% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 262,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 166,470 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics by 86.7% in the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 131,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 61,021 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of VistaGen Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $84,000. 55.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About VistaGen Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTGN)

VistaGen Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company committed to developing and commercializing new generation medications that go beyond the current standard of care for anxiety, depression and other central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The company’s portfolio includes PH94B, a neuroactive nasal spray with potential to treat multiple anxiety disorders that the company is currently preparing for phase III clinical trial for social anxiety disorder (SAD); PH10, a neuroactive nasal spray that the company is planning for phase 2b development as a stand-alone treatment for major depressive disorder (MDD); and AV-101 which the company is developing for the treatment of major depressive disorder (MDD), suicidal ideation, neuropathic pain, levodopa-induced dyskinesia (LID), and epilepsy.

