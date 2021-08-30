Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Vistry Group PLC (LON:VTY) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,302.56 ($17.02).

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Numis Securities reiterated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 1,510 ($19.73) target price on shares of Vistry Group in a report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays raised shares of Vistry Group to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 945 ($12.35) to GBX 1,600 ($20.90) in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,000 ($13.07) to GBX 1,060 ($13.85) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Vistry Group to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from GBX 807 ($10.54) to GBX 1,267 ($16.55) in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Vistry Group from GBX 1,270 ($16.59) to GBX 1,490 ($19.47) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

LON VTY opened at GBX 1,208 ($15.78) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.73, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 1,202.14. Vistry Group has a 12 month low of GBX 519 ($6.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,351 ($17.65). The company has a market cap of £2.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.81.

In related news, insider Ashley Steel acquired 552 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,259 ($16.45) per share, with a total value of £6,949.68 ($9,079.80). Insiders have purchased 577 shares of company stock worth $725,070 over the last ninety days.

Vistry Group Company Profile

Vistry Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of homes in the United Kingdom. The company offers two-bed to four and five-bed family homes. It owns a land bank of 40,218 plots. The company was formerly known as Bovis Homes Group PLC and changed its name to Vistry Group PLC in January 2020.

