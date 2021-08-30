Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO) rose 0.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 109 ($1.42) and last traded at GBX 108 ($1.41). Approximately 364,912 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average daily volume of 895,965 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.40 ($1.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on Vivo Energy from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 103.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 100.14. The firm has a market cap of £1.37 billion and a PE ratio of 13.33.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.02 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Vivo Energy’s payout ratio is 0.78%.

In other news, insider Temitope Lawani sold 1,551,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.27), for a total value of £1,504,538.87 ($1,965,689.67).

Vivo Energy Company Profile (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

