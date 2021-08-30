VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

VivoPower International (NASDAQ:VVPR) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $-0.310-$-0.310 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $40.40 million-$40.40 million.

NASDAQ:VVPR opened at $5.70 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 million, a P/E ratio of -47.50 and a beta of 4.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.83. VivoPower International has a one year low of $4.80 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.58.

Get VivoPower International alerts:

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in VivoPower International stock. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in VivoPower International PLC (NASDAQ:VVPR) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.05% of VivoPower International at the end of the most recent quarter.

VivoPower International Plc engages in the development, procurement, and construction of small and medium scale solar and selected solar asset ownership and maintenance. It operates through the following segments: Critical Power Services, Solar Development, and Corporate Office. The Critical Power Services segment focuses on the design, supply, installation, and maintenance of power and control systems.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for VivoPower International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VivoPower International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.