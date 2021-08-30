Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) Short Interest Update

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VVOS) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 43,800 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the July 29th total of 59,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,040,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital dropped their price target on shares of Vivos Therapeutics from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vivos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in Vivos Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 189,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 20,325 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $82,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vivos Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vivos Therapeutics by 16.0% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 348,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after acquiring an additional 48,000 shares during the period. 4.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vivos Therapeutics stock opened at $5.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.45 million and a P/E ratio of -3.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.07. Vivos Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.61 and a 12 month high of $14.41.

Vivos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VVOS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vivos Therapeutics will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vivos Therapeutics Company Profile

Vivos Therapeutics, Inc, a medical technology company, engages in the development and commercialization of treatment alternatives for patients with sleep disordered breathing, such as mild-to-moderate obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Its treatment, the Vivos System, a non-invasive, non-surgical, non-pharmaceutical, multi-disciplinary treatment modality for the treatment of mild to moderate OSA.

