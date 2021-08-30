VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) Shares Purchased by Colonial Trust Advisors

Colonial Trust Advisors boosted its stake in VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) by 8.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 18,176 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors’ holdings in VMware were worth $2,908,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VMW. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VMware by 51.6% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 56,248 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 19,154 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in VMware by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 169,620 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $23,790,000 after acquiring an additional 8,456 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 71.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,509 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in VMware by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 486 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in VMware by 213.4% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 60,493 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $9,101,000 after purchasing an additional 41,190 shares in the last quarter. 13.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get VMware alerts:

VMW has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on VMware from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on VMware from $156.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on VMware from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on VMware from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on VMware from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. VMware has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.85.

VMW traded up $1.31 on Monday, hitting $149.49. The company had a trading volume of 40,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,186,844. The stock has a market cap of $62.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.77. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.79 and a 1 year high of $172.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The virtualization software provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.11. VMware had a net margin of 17.44% and a return on equity of 24.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Jean Pierre Brulard sold 338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $54,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 80.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About VMware

VMware, Inc engages in the provision of cloud infrastructure and business mobility. Its products include Software-Defined Data Center, Hybrid Cloud Computing, and End-User Computing. It supports modernizing data centers, integrating public clouds, empowering digital workspaces and transforming security.

Recommended Story: Short Selling

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.