Vossloh (ETR:VOS) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.15

Vossloh AG (ETR:VOS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as €49.15 ($57.82) and last traded at €48.25 ($56.76), with a volume of 27029 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at €48.65 ($57.24).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VOS shares. Berenberg Bank set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) price target on Vossloh in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €49.00 ($57.65) price target on Vossloh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €56.00 ($65.88) price target on Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €50.40 ($59.29).

The firm has a market capitalization of $847.47 million and a PE ratio of 21.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €43.73.

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

